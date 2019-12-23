Busy time for Art and Design students at Loreto College

It was an exciting few time for Art and Design students at Loreto College, with numerous activities taking place in the run-up to Christmas.

Senior Art students were given the remarkable opportunity to meet with the acclaimed artist Terry Bradley and discuss their own portraiture work. Terry Bradley had become aware of Carla, a Year 12 student who was greatly inspired by his work, and kindly agreed to visit the school. Mrs McGill, Head of Art and Design would like to thank Terry Bradley and Mrs Karen Lagan, classroom assistant, for arranging the visit.

A few weeks later, two senior Loreto Art students were delighted to help Barnardo’s shop in Coleraine by painting a festive scene on their shop windows. Some junior students also helped to paint baubles and trees for display within the shop.

Mrs Michelle McGill, Head of Art and Design at Loreto, commented that these activities offered a flavour of the many experiences on offer at the College.