Call for coastal schools to help tackle plastic pollution

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Field Officers conducting a Beach Litter Survey with students from Ulidia College

The goal of the programme is to educate post-primary pupils on the dangers of marine plastic pollution and to nudge a reduction in plastic littering behaviour amongst young people.

The scheme is a collaboration between the Environmental Education and Tackling Plastic branches of the organisation as supported by Healthy Seas and Northern Ireland Fishery Harbour Authority and is funded by The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

30 schools across Northern Ireland will have the opportunity to take advantage of the scheme which is open until March 2022. Dedicated Field Officers will lead workshops educating pupils about the harmful effects of marine plastic pollution to the health of the ocean and marine wildlife, followed by an OSPAR Marine Litter beach survey along the local coastline.

Schools are reminded that engaging with this scheme will count towards evidence accepted for Eco-School’s internationally recognised Green Flag award scheme.

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful hope this project will highlight the problem of plastic pollution in NI.