Call for train station time capsule indeas

Translink is encouraging local schools, businesses, leisure, community and tourism groups in and around Portrush to submit items for their Portrush Train Station time capsule, including items commemorating The 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

The time capsule will be installed in the new modern passenger facility in the town to mark its official opening, with a view to it remaining locked until 2069, half a century on from this momentous year in the town’s history.

Funding for the station project, worth approximately £5.6m, has been secured from the Department for Communities (£4.7m) and the Department for Infrastructure (over £900k).

The new train station is one element of a wider £17m Portrush Regeneration Programme, led by the Department for Communities, which also includes a major public realm and revitalisation scheme for the town ahead of The 148th Open.

Work will conclude ahead of the tournament, which will be played at Royal Portrush this July.

Translink is requesting submissions for a time capsule to mark this memorable year in the history of Portrush, as well as those which reflect community life in the coastal town, celebrating the charm and appeal of Portrush as a place where people live, work and visit.

It can be something already existing – for example, a company magazine or a visitor attraction leaflet – or something that members of the public design themselves.

Groups are asked to submit a maximum of five items based on the following themes: The 148th Open (a huge event in the history of Portrush); I Love Portrush (what makes the town so special?); My Train Station (how will it benefit the town?): Portrush Now and Then (sharing memories of old Portrush) and Future Portrush (aspirations for the town’s future).

All submissions should be no larger than A4 size and 2-dimensional, and should be delivered to Portrush Time Capsule Initiative, 2nd Floor, Chamber of Commerce House, 22 Great Victoria Street, Belfast BT2 7LX by Friday, May 31.

Items received after this point will not be considered.