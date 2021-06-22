Call out for local creative practitioners

The call for experienced creatives and community arts practitioners seeking freelance opportunities is part of a wider plan to expand learning programmes and build innovative projects in both centres as well as the wider community.

The Centres are particularly interested in hearing from you if you have experience in any of the following areas of expertise:

Community environmental arts or creative therapies or specialisms in visual arts, music, dance and movement, film and media and digital arts.

Both locations have fantastic facilities, with Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart home to a pottery studio, glass studio, FabLab and media suite, workshop rooms, galleries, an auditorium with sprung floor, large film screen and a sliding wall to the outside park.

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady features a large auditorium with a sprung floor, multiple galleries, workshop rooms and small dance studio as well as an external public square with full power supply.

To express an interest in this opportunity, please email a recent CV and evidence of activity experience and delivery along with sample proposed workshops to [email protected]

The deadline is Friday, July 2.