Carnlough kids look at mental health

More than 70 young people in integrated education across Northern Ireland had their say on mental health issues at a conference on World Mental Health Day - including a delegation from Carnlough.

‘Listening...A Mental Health Conference’ was organised by the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) in partnership with Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE) and supported by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Teachers from integrated schools each brought four pupils to present their views and the views of their peers. After listening to young keynote speakers, participants were facilitated in small groups to share their thoughts on the current stresses and anxieties experienced by young people, before generating ideas and actions to develop school-based support.

Paul Collins, campaign fundraiser with the IEF, added: “Schools in Northern Ireland have seen a dramatic increase in the number of young people with mental health issues. These could be anxiety or panic attacks, stress and depression, eating disorders and even, as we sadly know suicidal thoughts.

“The aim of this conference is to provide an open environment to listen to children and young people. Teachers and parents need to find out what mental health issues are affecting young people in order to provide them with access to the right type of support. On the basis of the group discussions, we hope to develop and deliver a plan that can help to address the mental issues impacting on our young people and their wellbeing.”

Attending on behalf of Carnlough Imtegrated Primary School were Graham Glanville, Megan McGarel and Kirsty McCollum.