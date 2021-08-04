Causeway Coast and Glens Disability project

Steve Dering of Direct Access undertaking accessibility audits at a number of sites this week

Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT), working with renowned accessibility consultants Direct Access, are entering the next phase of a wide-reaching accessibility project across Causeway Coast and Glens.

Following months of consultation meetings with local people and after a public call for input, Direct Access have identified nine locations to be assessed for accessibility improvements.

Site audits will be conducted this week by Direct Access expert Steve Dering, who will assess locations and make recommendations of how they can be improved to better facilitate a variety of mobility and access needs for residents and visitors.

This work forms part of a larger project which has already seen CCGHT revise and improve internal working practices, and which has allowed a number of free CCGHT publications be translated into Sign Language and Audio Description formats; available on YouTube.