Causeway Coast & Glens Lottery

Community groups around Causeway Coast and Glens are celebrating an exciting start to the new year after being awarded £3.7 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The Wave Project is among those groups in Northern Ireland sharing more than £3.7 million. The group are using a £199,728 grant for their ‘Improving Wellbeing in Young People through Surfing’ project which will run over the next four years. The project aims to improve the wellbeing of 60 young people per year, aged 8-18 from the Causeway Coast and Glens and Derry and Strabane council area, who are vulnerable, isolated and experiencing mental health issues through surf therapy. It will bring 120 volunteer mentors from across Northern Ireland together to support young people to feel more positive and emotionally resilient by taking them surfing at two beaches in the Portrush area - West Strand and Benone. The young people will learn how to surf, practice their skills regularly and then later become volunteer surf mentors.

Ashes to Gold, based in Coleraine, is using a £10,000 grant to run a social and therapeutic horticulture project to support individuals living with anxiety, depression and physical disabilities, to help make positive changes in their lives. The project brings people together to develop social skills through teamwork and interaction with others.

Stranocum and District Development Group, based outside Ballymoney, is using a £9,999 grant to deliver a programme of activities including bush babies’ events, youth club trips and equipment, teen hub workshops, a summer scheme as well as general community activities.

Tapp Friens Community Group, based in Ballymoney, is using a £8,464 grant to provide craft workshops, followed by an exhibition as well as two trips to places of historical interest.

Also receiving funding is Derrykeighan Guiding Star LOL 995, Dunaghy Community Partnership and Children’s Law Centre.