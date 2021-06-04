Causeway coastal walk in aid of Olive Branch

The Olive Branch offers free mental health counselling at its offices in Coleraine’s Brook Street and Magherafelt’s Rainey Street.

Now the charity has organised a fundraising sponsored walk around the stunning Causeway coast on Sunday, June 13.

Beginning at 10.30am, this moderate walk will begin from Portballintrae Harbour to the Giant’s Causeway, taking in beach, cliff and rock formations.

A spokesperson for The Olive Branch said: “Friends of The Olive Branch, we need your support more now than ever.

“This year has been an exceptionally tough year for everyone. People have missed their families, some have lost members of their families and the isolation surrounding the pandemic has worsened the general mental health of our community.

“Here at The Olive Branch we have seen record numbers of people reaching out for help which is very encouraging.

“We can help. Funding is absolutely critical to be able to sustain and hopefully grow our services.”

Anyone who is interested in joining the walk can get sponsorship sheets from the two offices: 10 Brook Street, Coleraine (Wednesday- Friday) and 46b Rainey Street, Magherafelt (Monday - Wednesday).