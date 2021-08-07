Causeway Collection 100 exhibition marks centenary

Whiterocks by Norman Wilkinson © Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, is one of the artworks featured in the Causeway Collection 100 exhibition at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart

Causeway Collection 100 features a wealth of visual arts and sculptures including works by Basil Blackshaw, Diarmuid Delargy, Micky Donnelly, Charles McAuley, Michael McGuinness, Ross Wilson, Norman Wilkinson and many more.

The exhibition is at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart with many of the pieces bequeathed or donated to Council and created by acclaimed artists associated with the borough.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “The Causeway Collection 100 exhibition is part of our NI 100 programme, and is a fantastic celebration of our people and place through the medium of art.

“From landscape to still life and portraiture, it captures our sense of belonging within our dramatic and beautiful landscape and coastline and explores our shared heritage and passion for culture over the last 100 years. This is a great opportunity for the public to collectively view some of significant items held within our arts and museum collections and recognise their value as tangible expressions of Causeway Coast and Glens’ history over the past 100 years.”

Alongside the exhibition there will be a creative learning programme suitable for all ages to participate in.