Centenarian receives bespoke coin from Mayor

Mrs Moira Campbell pictured on her 100th birthday with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes

The centenarian received the bespoke coin from the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, on Tuesday, October 12, as she celebrated her 100th birthday with her sons and daughter at Trinity House in Garvagh.

Offering his congratulations, the Mayor said: “I hope Moira enjoyed her special day.

“It was a privilege to meet her and be a part of her celebrations.

“These coins have been created as part of our NI 100 programme as a tribute to our oldest residents, marking their contribution to the Borough over the past century.

“I’m grateful to Moira and her family for taking part and affording me such a warm welcome and I wish her continued happiness and good health.”

The civic gift scheme is open to all individuals, organisations and businesses who celebrate their 100th birthday between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

Nominations remain open so please email [email protected] or ring 028 7034 7010 if you would like to put someone forward to receive this very special gift before the end of the year.