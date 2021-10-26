Centenary coin presented to resident of St James’s Lodge
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has visited St James’s Lodge in Ballymoney to make a special presentation to one of its oldest residents.
Katie Bamford received a centenary coin from Councillor Richard Holmes as she celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, October 23.
The coin has been designed as part of Council’s NI 100 programme of events and will be presented to residents of the Borough who turn 100 during Northern Ireland’s centenary year.
Offering his congratulations to Katie, the Mayor said: “I’m very grateful to Katie, her family and the staff at St James’s Lodge for inviting me to be a part of this very special occasion.
“The coin I presented has been designed especially for Council and this unique memento is a way for us to recognise some of the oldest members of our community during this centenary year.
“I hope Katie enjoyed her birthday and I’m very pleased she was able to be a part of our NI 100 programme. On behalf of the Borough, I want to offer her my very best wishes for the future.”
The civic gift scheme is open to all individuals, organisations and businesses who celebrate their 100th birthday between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.
Nominations remain open so please email [email protected] or ring 028 7034 7010 if you would like to put someone forward to receive this very special gift before the end of the year.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s NI 100 programme includes a range of events and initiatives which collectively aim to showcase the very best of the Borough and its people through the past century.