Centenary grant for Portstewart Football Summer Camp

Portstewart Football & Community Club has partnered with the Portstewart Football Club Academy to deliver the football and educational sessions for between 50 and 70 players every Sunday.

Speaking after his visit to Seahaven in the seaside town Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “The camp has offered a fantastic opportunity for local children to enjoy the sport they love in a safe, fun and positive environment, and as Mayor I am very proud that it has been made possible through our NI 100 small grants programme.

“Football is a great way to bring communities together while promoting health, fitness and wellbeing, and I want to commend the coaches and volunteers who I met during my visit.

“Their commitment to the young participants was clear to see and having role models like this is so important from an early age.

“Altogether, the NI 100 fund received 32 successful applications and the money will be utilised by the community and voluntary sector across the borough.

“Collectively, these funded events and activities will mark the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland through a range of community, sporting and culture activities.

“It’s very encouraging for Council to see how our local communities are using this support in such an engaging way.

“I would like to congratulate all of our applicants and I’m very pleased that they are a part of our centenary programme of events.”

For more information about Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s extensive NI 100 Programme visit https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/ni-100.

