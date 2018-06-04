Chance for pupils to win a day with Jimmy Nesbitt

A drama company is giving its pupils the opportunity to win a day on set with patron, actor Jimmy Nesbitt.

As part of Bright Young Things summer programme, the drama company is giving pupils attending its first ever Actor’s Studio the chance to win the prize.

The Ballymena born Cold Feet and Lucky Man star is to have an award named him by Bright Young Things (BYT) which is holding an Actor’s Studio from August 6-10 in the Crescent Arts Centre.

All members of the BYT Actor’s Studio will have the chance to win The Jimmy Nesbitt Creativity Award which includes a one-day visit to join the renowned local actor on the set of one of his forthcoming projects next year.

Jimmy Nesbitt said: “As patron of Bright Young Things, I am delighted that this very special company is embarking on a huge summer of drama with 17 locations across Northern Ireland for three – 11 year olds and the very exciting new Actor’s Studio for secondary school age.

“The inaugural BYT Actor’s Studio is an incredible opportunity for those aged 12 – 18 and is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland. Which makes me very proud to announce the launch of The Jimmy Nesbitt Creativity Award. The person judged to be the most creative across the week will get the rare opportunity to spend a day on set with me in one of my forthcoming projects. The winner will experience all that goes on on a professional film set, both in front of and behind the cameras – and I am sure we will have lots of craic on the day too.”

Lisa Duffy, founder and creative director of Bright Young Things said: “We believe this prize, along with Jimmy’s ongoing support, demonstrates his belief in the work we are doing across Northern Ireland to make drama more accessible and help children and young people develop confidence, communication and creativity that will stand by them for the rest of their lives.”

The Jimmy Nesbitt Creativity Award will be judged by the Actor’s Studio Facilitators and Lisa Duffy, Creative Director of Bright Young Things and will be announced on the last day of the camp (Friday August 10).