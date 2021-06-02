Christie Super Heroes raise funds for NHS heroes
Pupils from DH Christie Memorial Primary School in Coleraine raised £705 by holding a Superhero Day to donate to the staff of the NHS.
The school decided to buy vouchers for coffee with the money and donate the coffee vouchers to the staff in Causeway Hospital.
Local business Culture Coffee shop in Coleraine/ Portstewart matched the amount of money that the children raised and donated the same amount of vouchers, plus free tea/coffee!
With the help from Culture Coffee, the school was able to donate 400 vouchers for the 400 nurses in Causeway Hospital.
Attending the presentationwere Lynn from Culture Coffee, two students from DH Christie and teacher Ryan Crawford alongside staff from Causeway Hospital.