Christmas at Castleroe PS

The Board of Governors, staff and pupils of Castleroe Primary School welcomed the local community to their Christmas Concert in Macosquin Presbyterian Church Hall on Wednesday, December 18.
Castleroe Primary School is well known for fostering the musical and dramatic talents of their pupils, and this Christmas season was no exception.
