Christmas magic in Coleraine with free visits to The North Coast Post Office

Christmas celebrations are set to be extra special in Coleraine this year as the town has been chosen to host the North Coast Post Office.

The development was confirmed this week by Santa Claus’s secretary, who said that he was so impressed by the letters he received from the town’s boys and girls in the past that he wanted to give them all a very exciting festive treat.

The North Coast Post Office, located in the former HMV premises in the Diamond Centre, promises to instil Christmas magic in all those who visit. Follow the mini Christmas Tree trail to meet the fantastical Post Master Elf Berry Glitterpants and his friends or spend some time making arts and crafts and listening to the Elves as they share their secrets about how to make reindeer’s favourite food. At the Christmas stable meet the ponies and goats, or if you’re very lucky, you might even meet Dancer, one of Santa Claus’s reindeer. This very special guest is expected to visit Coleraine with his handler as they plan their Christmas Eve travel arrangements.

Most importantly of all, write down your Christmas wishes in your letter to Santa and hand-deliver it before you leave. No need to worry about your list getting mixed up or lost in the post!

As everyone knows, North Pole Elves are very busy at this time of year, sorting all of Santa’s mail and making the fabulous toys which arrive on Christmas Day. Due to Santa’s kind spirit and generosity, the amazing news for everyone is that the Elf Post Master has said that the North Coast Post Office on the North Coast will be open to the public for free during the following days:

December 12 4pm – 8pm; December 14 2pm – 5pm; December 15 2pm - 5pm; December 19 4pm – 8pm; Saturday 21 2pm – 5pm and Sunday 22 2pm – 5pm.

As part of the countdown to Christmas, there’ll be some very special surprise guests visiting the Post Office on certain days so please keep checking the ‘Our Coleraine’ Facebook page for the latest news and updates.

The North Coast Post Office is the latest project brought to you by Coleraine Business Improvement District.