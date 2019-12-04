Christmas opening hours for local libraries

Local libraries have announced their Christmas opening hours.

Coleraine library will be open until 4pm on Monday 23, Friday 27, Monday 30 and Tuesday 31. The library will be closed on Tuesday 24 – Thursday 26 December inclusive, Saturday 28 December and on Wednesday, January 1.

All other libraries will be closed from Monday, December 23 until Wednesday, January 1, inclusive.

There will be no mobile library service from Monday, December 23 to Friday, January 3 inclusive and for the Out of Hours Service please contact your participating library or visit www.librariesni.org.uk for the Christmas schedule.

Opening hours for your local library are available at www.librariesni.org.uk.