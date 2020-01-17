church concert

The Old Church Centre in Cushendun will play host to a gig by Seefin on Saturday, February 1, at 7.30pm.

Seefin is a string trio who compose inventive, unexpected blends of music, with a unique feel that’s infused with the influences and rich colours of Irish and European styles.

With glimmers of classical, traditional and an improvisatory feel of jazz, Seefin create a music without boundaries. Informed by land and seascapes encountered on their wanderings, their music elicits the freedom to linger and savour open spaces and isolation. The group features the distinctive musical talents of Brendan Popplestone (guitar and vocals), Sherry Robinson (cello) and Niall Lynch (violin).

The band play original music almost exclusively and find that playing and collaboratively arranging each other’s pieces pushes them further into new territory. While Brendan and Niall use local landscapes to inform their compositions, Sherry’s music is inspired by the landscape of legend and stories from long ago.

With an evocation of a sense of place, Seefin bring a heartfelt sense of connection and reflection to a wide range of occasions, events and celebrations.

Tickets are priced at £7.50 and are available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/AqjTdsGWeCFc