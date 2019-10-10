Civic reception to celebrate Ballymoney Evergreen Club
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has held a special civic reception for members of Ballymoney Evergreen Club.
The group recently received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.
