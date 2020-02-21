Classic movie Whisky Galore in Portstewart

Flowerfield Arts Centre has partnered with Film Hub NI and the British Film Industry (BFI) for upcoming dementia friendly screenings of ‘Whisky Galore’ on Wednesday, February 26.

Based on a true story, this classic comedy tells the tale of the Todday Islanders off the coast of Scotland, who are suffering a wartime shortage of whisky. That is until they find out a passing ship is carrying 50,000 cases of the spirit, which they plot to salvage without the pesky British revenue officials finding out!

A morning screening, which is dementia and family friendly, will take place at 11am, with cabaret style seating, soft lighting and limited seating for up to 50 places. Admission free. The film will also be shown at 7.30pm, open to the general public. Admission £5. Contact 028 70831400 or www.flowerfield.org for information.