Cloughmills Community Action Team to hold virtual AGM
Cloughmills Community Action Team have will be holding their Annual General Meeting this year on Thursday,September 2 at 7.30pm with the proceedings being conducted using a zoom link.
Patrick Frew, Chair of the Action Team, said that the organisation has been active providing services to the community during the pandemic. It has prepared its premises to make a start with new programmes in an outdoor setting but, for the moment, it did not wish to bring too many people together for an indoor meeting.
The meeting will enable the community to catch up with what has been done and what is planned for the future.
Anyone wishing to join the meeting will need to register via email to [email protected] or telephone 07916 503367 by Wednesday, September 1 and the details setting out the connection link will be sent to them.