Coleraine fundraisers make awards shortlist

Two inspiring individuals from the Coleraine areas were awarded SuperStar status in Belfast this week, with the return of the third annual SuperValu SuperStars Awards.

The popular initiative recognises those who had gone beyond the call of duty to help people and

communities in need.

Almost 30 local heroes were shortlisted within the categories of Young SuperStar,

Fundraising SuperStar, Unsung SuperStar, Community Group SuperStar and Social Enterprise SuperStar.

Emma Graham from Coleraine, who dedicates her time as a dance teacher for ‘Strictly’ fundraising events in the community, has raised £30,000 in this year alone.

She was shortlisted in the Fundraising SuperStar Finalists category.

And Terry Geddis, also from Coleraine organised a series of cycling fundraisers in memory of his late son,

Zachary Geddis, who was lost to suicide in 2017.

Terry was also shortlisted in the Fundraising SuperStar Finalists category.