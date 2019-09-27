Coleraine takes part in world’s largest free film festival

Coleraine is one of the towns taking part in this year’s Into Film Festival which will see thousands of young people enjoy the magic of cinema from November 6-22.

There will be six screenings at the Movie House, Jet Centre, including A Dog’s Way Home; Bumblebee; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; The Secret Life of Pets 2; The Queen’s Corgi and A Star is Born. It is one of 20 towns across Northern Ireland taking part in more than 80 separate events.

All screenings are specially chosen by education charity Into Film to allow teachers to address a host of themes and topics across the curriculum. All events and screenings are free. For programme information, to sign up for priority bookings, book tickets visit: www.intofilm.org/iff19bookings