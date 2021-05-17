Coleraine woman hosted TV’s Dr McDreamy!
The secret is out! Coleraine businesswoman Olivia Burns has been hosting TV’s ‘Dr McDreamy’ during his stay on the north coast.
Fans of the Grey’s Anatomy actor were out in force searching for Patrick Dempsey after he posted a photo of himnself at Mussenden Temple on social media.
He also paid a visit to Chequer’s chip shop in Articlave during his stay on the north coast, preparing for the new Disney film ‘Disenchanted’.
Olivia Burns, founder of Coleraine-based home fragrance brand, Olivia’s Haven, played host to actor Patrick for the last fortnight.
Posting on Instagram, she said: “It has been very surreal going to work and seeing McDreamy every day.”
Dempsey had been documenting his adventures as he has enjoyed the grounds surrounding Olivia’s ‘incredible’ Coleraine home and the wider North Coast area, keeping fans guessing as to his Irish location when many believed the actor was actually in Enniskerry, Co.Wicklow.
The Hollywood star also made friends with Olivia’s donkey, Neddy, and took to Instagram to share a selfie captioned “my trusty steed” which now has over 1.1 million views.
Olivia closed her Instagram post saying: “We are sad to see him go today but loved having Patrick Dempsey to stay and wish him lots of luck with his new film, we can’t wait to see it!”
Olivia’s Haven launched in February 2020 and has quickly become one of Ireland’s favourite home fragrance brands. The collection is meticulously handcrafted from their studio in Coleraine and their storytelling and unique luxurious design has been a key element to the brand’s runaway success.