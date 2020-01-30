Council’s Town Centre Clinics in Borough

Members of the public are invited to take part in a series of town centre clinics organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Events will take place in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine and Limavady over the next number of weeks to showcase Council services and support opportunities. They are open to anyone including the general public, business representatives, schools, community groups, or volunteers.

Council staff will be on hand to provide information on a wide range of topics including the LiveSmart Campaign, Pavement Cafes, Town Management, Business support, Tourism Trade Engagement, the Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card, Police and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).

Staff will be able to discuss your queries on the day or make a referral to the appropriate section or agency.

Clinic details:

Tuesday, February 4, Ramoan Parish Centre, Ballycastle;

Thursday, Februrary 6, Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, Limavady;

Monday, Februrary 10, Ballymoney Town Hall;

Tuesday, Februrary 11, Causeway Rural and Urban Network, Brook St, Coleraine.

All clinics will run from 2pm – 4pm.

Anyone wishing to make a specific appointment to discuss any of these topics at one of the sessions, please email town.management@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or telephone Louise Mullan on 028 777 60311.

Otherwise, members of the public can drop in on the day to any of the clinics to find out more.