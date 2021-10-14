Country and Bluegrass band Pilgrim St gig in Limavady

Strongly influenced by old time country and folk music fused with traditional folk songs from this side of the Atlantic, Pilgrim St bring a warm and lively atmosphere and have garnered glowing endorsements thanks to their powerhouse live performances.

The musical collective includes Peadar Farrelly on guitar and vocals, Eugene Donegan on banjo and vocals, Eoin McDonnell on mandolin and vocals, Francis McGinn on bass, Mark Lynch on dobro, Brendan Kelly on accordion and vocals and Cathal McQuaid on the fiddle.

The band’s set list of covers and original songs draws from luminaries such as Hank Williams, Woody Guthrie, The Pogues and Bruce Springsteen’s Seeger Sessions outfit, and they have previously graced the stages of Electric Picnic and Vicar Street.

With the launch of their debut album “Ash Into Gold Dust” in 2021 during the pandemic, it is only now that they can tour the album and play some new tracks written during lockdown.

The cabaret style seating will be allocated to guests on arrival, allowing for one metre social distancing.

A maximum of 45 tickets are available and patrons are asked to wear a facemask when moving through the communal areas of the building. Please note this event is not BYO and there will be no bar facilities.

Tickets for the concert cost £18 and are available via Eventbrite here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pilgrim-st-tickets-188228445347 or through the Arts and Cultural Centre’s Box Office by calling 02877 760 650.