Crew launch during book launch!

As the crew quite literally ran out the door, the invited book launch guests broke into spontaneous applause, having been forcibly reminded of just how much of a commitment being a RNLI volunteer actually is.

Reacting to this, compere for the event Brian Moore said: “This just shows the complete bravery of anyone who becomes a lifeboat crew member.

“These people go out into the sea when no one should be putting a boat into the water and we are so very, very grateful that we have them.”

Appropriately, the crew were at the Arcadia to support their Lifeboat Medical Officer, Dr Martin O’Kane at the launch of his book ‘Dee the Little Lifeboat’

Dr O’Kane has written the book as a fundraiser for the station and the book is illustrated by local artist Alice Rohdich, who also happens to the wife of ex-lifeboat crew member, Damian.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Richard Holmes was also in attendance and paid tribute to RNLI crew members saying he couldn’t “even imagine the bravery” it takes to become a volunteer.

Copies of ‘Dee the Little Lifeboat’ can be ordered from www.deethelittlelifeboat.com

1. Author Dr Martin O'Kane and illustrator Alice Rohdich Photo Sales

2. Pictured at the launch of Dee the Little Lifeboat are (front) author Dr Martin O'Kane and illustrator Alice Rohdich. Included in the back row are crew members, MLA Claire Sugden, compere Brian Moore, Lifeboat Operations Manager Beni McAllister and Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Richard Holmes Photo Sales

3. Pictured at the launch of Dee the Little Lifeboat are (from left) Mark Allen, Ben Durrant, Trevor Abernethy and Tim Nelson Photo Sales

4. John Martin, chair of the Portrush RNLI fundraising team, with Brian Moore, compere for the launch of Dee the Little Lifeboat Photo Sales