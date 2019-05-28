‘Daft as a Brush’ Brian arrives in Ballycastle

Brian Burnie (centre) with Deborah Kane and Kevin McAuley in Ballycastle
Brian Burnie (centre) with Deborah Kane and Kevin McAuley in Ballycastle

Fourteen months after leaving Gateshead in England, 74-year-old Brian Burnie has visited Ballycastle after clocking up 3,502 miles on his epic walk to take his charity, Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care, nationwide.

Walking into Ballycastle with wife Cheryl supporting him from their mobile base (a double-decker bus called Bluebell), Brian said he was thrilled with this accomplishment so far: “Cheryl and I are delighted to reach the half-way mark at Ballycastle. It’s such a beautiful area. From the Baltic in Gateshead to Ballycastle, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting so many incredible people, some far from home who’ve had first-hand experience with cancer and the daily difficulties getting to and from hospital.”

Daft a Brush Cancer Patient Care transports outpatients, free of charge, to and from hospital, where they are undergoing chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy cancer treatment. The charity has been so successful in his region that Brian wants to take the free service all over Great Britain and Ireland.

Brian is undertaking a 7,000 mile mission - all the more remarkable when you realise that Brian is also coping with Parkinson’s disease.

Find out more at www.bluebellbus.org.uk