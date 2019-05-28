‘Daft as a Brush’ Brian arrives in Ballycastle

Fourteen months after leaving Gateshead in England, 74-year-old Brian Burnie has visited Ballycastle after clocking up 3,502 miles on his epic walk to take his charity, Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care, nationwide.

Walking into Ballycastle with wife Cheryl supporting him from their mobile base (a double-decker bus called Bluebell), Brian said he was thrilled with this accomplishment so far: “Cheryl and I are delighted to reach the half-way mark at Ballycastle. It’s such a beautiful area. From the Baltic in Gateshead to Ballycastle, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting so many incredible people, some far from home who’ve had first-hand experience with cancer and the daily difficulties getting to and from hospital.”

Daft a Brush Cancer Patient Care transports outpatients, free of charge, to and from hospital, where they are undergoing chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy cancer treatment. The charity has been so successful in his region that Brian wants to take the free service all over Great Britain and Ireland.

Brian is undertaking a 7,000 mile mission - all the more remarkable when you realise that Brian is also coping with Parkinson’s disease.

Find out more at www.bluebellbus.org.uk