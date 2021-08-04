Daredevil Anna completes skydive for Guide Dogs
A Garvagh woman who wanted to “do something stupid before I kick the bucket” has just completed a skydive in aid of Guide Dogs Northern Ireland!
75-year-old Anna Wilson who lives in Kathleen L Thompson Fold decided to do her skydive for a worthy charity.
“I just wanted something stupid to do before I kick the bucket,” said Anna who is originally from Tain in Scotland.
“I have a bucket list and one of the things on it was to do a skydive for a worthy charity – so I have been able to tick that off now and I would do it again!
“It was great. We were at 10,000 feet and next thing I knew we were down. It didn’t phase me going up at all.
“They were very good and the instructor showed me exactly what to do. Although I did say to my instructor when he was putting my harness on – now I know what a trussed up chicken feels like.”
Anna chose the charity Guide Dogs NI as her chosen charity from her skydive fundraising.
“I was having a think and I thought - well, a guide dog is useful to people’ and I do know someone locally who is awaiting a guide dog, so I’m glad I chose it.”
So far Anna has raised an incredible £1,600 and her Just Giving page remains open for new donations.
It costs the charity an estimated £54,800 to support each guide dog from birth to retirement, so the generosity of the general public is always greatly appreciated, as Anna noted; “I was showing the girls at the local deli counter my photos from the sky dive and a man behind me heard and handed me a fiver!”
Gary Wilson, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs commented: “What an incredible financial sum and achievement this is!
“This will go a long way to helping people living with sight loss in Northern Ireland and is proof that we are welcoming of fundraising ideas from all ages. Well done Anna!”
If you wish to donate to Anna’s fundraiser please visit https://justgiving.com/fundraising/annasskydive