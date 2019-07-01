Defib gift for Crossroads PS

Crossroads Primary School has recently received a delivery of a potentially life saving piece of equipment.

The AED (Automated External Defibrillator) was very kindly donated by a local businessman and long time supporter of the school, Francis McWilliams.

The device, which is used in the event of someone experiencing a heart attack (cardiac arrest), comes with clear instructions, where step-by-step guidance is given whilst waiting for an ambulance. The chances of surviving cardiac arrest decrease by 7-10% with every minute that passes after a person’s heart stops beating, so quick and easy access to an AED can help to save lives.

Prior to Christmas 2018, the school staff asked for donations towards a defibrillator rather than buying gifts for teachers.

Shortly after the request was made Francis, who currently has two grandchildren at the school, came forward making an offer to purchase the AED.

Principal Eugene Mullan said: “This is a typically thoughtful and generous thing to do from a family who have been supporters of the Crossroads school community for many years. The addition of the AED on our school premises makes the environment safer for pupils, staff, parents and visitors. We are also very grateful to all the parents who made contributions that helped fund the First Aid and Defibrillator training which took place in May.”