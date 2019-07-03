Dementia week at the mart

Alzheimer’s Society has taken its #AskUsAnything campaign across Causeway to mark Dementia Action Week.

More than 20,000 people in Northern Ireland are living with dementia, including 1,283 in Causeway, and this Dementia Action Week, Alzheimer’s Society held events at Kilrea livestock market with the aim of starting a conversation about dementia.

Dessie Ferguson, 66, who has dementia, came to the Kilrea cattle auction with his wife Margaret to answer any questions people had about dementia.

Dessie said it would help if people in the rural communities understood more about dementia, not least because they might need the information for themselves, and said it is important to know that Alzheimer’s Society can provide information and support.

Visi9t alzheimers.org.uk for information..