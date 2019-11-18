Did you work in Doltones/British Textile Manfacturing in Ballymoney?

Former workers in Doltones/British Textile Manufacturing Company are looking for anyone who worked with them in the factory on the Ballymena road in Ballymoney to attend a reunion on Friday, November 22 in the Ballymoney Royal British Legion.

The event starts at 8pm with music from local D.J. Barry Thompson. There is a nominal charge of £5 at the door with any profit going to charity. The factory, which closed over ten years ago, employed over 300 local workers in its day and was renowned for its friendly and enjoyable working environment.

If you have worked in the factory in the past, please come along. Also if know someone who did work there, please encourage them to come along as well. It is hoped this will be a nostalgic look back over the years spent in Doltones Knitwear factory.