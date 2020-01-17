Don’t miss Christine’s tribute to songstress Piaf

“Love goes on a journey, like I do, one day I’ll find it, by the time I see its face, I’ll recognise it right away” - Edith Piaf.

Edith Piaf was a French singer-songwriter, cabaret performer and film actress noted as France’s national chanteuse and one of the country’s most widely known international stars.

Piaf’s music was often autobiographical and she specialised in chanson and torch ballads about love, loss and sorrow.

Her most widely known songs include “La Vie En Rose” (1946), “Non, Je Me Regrette Rien” (1960), “Hymne à l’Amour” (1949), “Milord” (1959), “La Foule” (1957), “L’Accordéoniste” (1940) and “Padam, Padam...” (1951).

Since her death in 1963, several biographies and films have studied her life, including 2007’s Academy Award-winning La Vie en rose — Piaf has become one of the most celebrated performers of the 20th century.

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s finest interpreters of the genre that is French Song, Christine Bovill has toured her one-woman play ‘Piaf’ internationally, playing houses from several hundred to a 2,500 seater in South Korea.

And now she is bringing her Edith Piaf show to the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on Wednesday, February 5.

‘Piaf’ is as much a play as it is a musical tribute to the great French star, and involves Glasgow-born Christine and her pianist.

It is not an impersonation, but rather a story of a Glasgow girl’s discovery of a Piaf record while at school and the subsequent journey it would take her on.

Quite an incredible story.....

The show has grown from a word-of-mouth phenomenon, to an award winning one-woman play, selling out at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Charles Dumont, Piaf’s great friend and composer of ‘Non, Je ne Regrette Rien’, made the journey from Paris to join Christine on stage in Edinburgh in 2012 - validation for Christine’s performance doesn’t come any higher than this!

The Sunday Times described Christine Bouvill’s show Piaf as “something that will stay with you for the rest of your life”.

This will be Christine’s first visit to the north coast venue.

Tickets, priced at £20 and £18, are on sale now via the Riverside Theatre Box Office on 028 70 123 123 or online at https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/whats-on/piaf