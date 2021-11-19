Doors set to open at Flowerfield Art Centre’s Christmas Craft Market

Whether you’re looking for chocolate treats, stocking fillers, classic decorations, artwork, unique ceramics, glass, wood, or textiles, you’ll find endless treasures of bespoke gifts.

The craft works of 28 Northern Ireland makers are showcased at the popular fayre, including include those who have presented their work in previous years, along with some new exhibitors.

The market features hand-crafted goods from:

Aloha Beads by Alex, Anita Smyth - The Craftsmyth, Atlantic Craft NI, Atlantic DESIGN Studio, Corrina Askin, Dúinn Designs, Eleanor-Jane McCartney, Fiona Shannon Ceramics, Gail Kelly Printmaker, Linda, Rachel and Tara Lewis - Textile Artists, Lucy Turner Hand Printed Irish Linen, Maggie Duffin Porcelain & Glass, Maureen McGhee Design, Meadow Park Beading, Meltz Candles, Mirabilia Handmade Jewellery, Katie’s Crafts, Natasha Duddy Glass Designs, Pat Brown Woodturning, Scenic Woodcraft, Songbird Ceramics, Soy&Sisters, Strombolitwo, Supportive Blends by Cabrini, Susan’s Bead Creations, The Chocolate Manor, Walsh Irish Knitwear, and Woolly Wild Folk.

Due to the pandemic, the popular market was unable to take place in 2020. This year, a pre-booking system has been introduced to allow shoppers to arrange their visit with no more than four shoppers during each hour-long slot.

This approach is ideal for small groups or individuals who want to shop in an uncrowded space, allowing you space and time to browse the beautiful items on offer.

To deliver the Market with safety in mind, there a few changes to how the event will run this year. Visitors should adhere to two metre social distancing and practice good hand and respiratory etiquette. Everyone is asked to wear a face covering, except for those who are exempt.

To manage social distancing and Track & Trace organisers invite all shoppers to pre-book online, over the counter at Flowerfield or by calling us on 028 7083 1400 to plan your one-hour shopping slot.

The Christmas Craft Market runs from Saturday, November 20 to Thursday, December 23 every Tuesday 10am – 4pm, Wednesday and Thursday 10am – 4pm and 7pm – 9pm, Friday 10am – 3pm and Saturday 10am – 4pm.