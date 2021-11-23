DOWN MEMORY LANE: Garvagh YFC Disco

Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 5:27 am

This week we look back to 2007 and the Garvagh YFC disco at the Imperial Hotel.

Do you recognise anyone?

1.

David McNaugher Glen Hebbert Geoff McNeill and Philip Clyde pictured at Garvagh YFC Disco in the Imperial Hotel Garvagh.Pic Kevin McAuley

2.

Danielle Black William Cochrane Samantha Mairs and Dave McNaugher pictured at Garvagh YFC Disco in the Imperial Hotel Garvagh.Pic Kevin McAuley

3.

Stephen O Kane and Geoff McNeill pictured at Garvagh YFC Disco in the Imperial Hotel Garvagh.Pic Kevin McAuley

4.

Barbra McFetridge and Rachel Morrow dressed as Betty and Wilma from the Flint stones during Garvagh YFC Disco in the Imperial Hotel Garvagh on Saturday evening .Pic Kevin McAuley

