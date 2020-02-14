Dragon boost for Ballymoney tech MD

Theo Paphitis, of Dragon’s Den fame, has a passion for supporting small businesses, as Ballymoney man Paul McCaw from Subbytech.com discovered recently.

Former Dalriada pupil McCaw, a Belfast-based digital retailer, was awarded Paphitis’s Small Business Sunday award in December and will soon be travelling to Birmingham to meet the famous Dragon and to collect his award.

Theo tweets these awards to over half a million followers and that publicity has already translated into

increased sales. “We were delighted to have won his award. Our hard work and looking after our customers, is

now paying dividends. It’s an enormous honor,” said Paul “and has already given our company a great boost by

showcasing our products to corporate customers. Indeed, we secured our first major corporate order, for

corporate gifts, as a result of the win”.

Paul is Managing Director of SubbyTech, a provider of premium, high-end portable charger power banks and

accessories, for mobile phones and other devices.