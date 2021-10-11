Education Minister launches NI100 Art Competition
Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, has launched a NI100 Art Competition for schools across Northern Ireland.
The competition will include pre-schools, primary, post-primary and special and will run until November 15.
The art competition forms part of the Department’s NI100 Education Programme, which includes a range of shared history resources, a coding programme for primary school pupils, NI100 time capsules and a school 1921 celebration event.
Prizes of £200, £150 and £100 will be awarded for first, second and third across five age categories, as well as separate categories for pupils attending Special Schools. The school of the overall winner will receive £1,000 to spend on art materials for pupils. An event for the competition winners will be held in Parliament Buildings during December. Check out www.education-ni.gov.uk/news/education-minister-launches-ni100-art-competition