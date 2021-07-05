Elizabeth is latest recipient of commemorative NI 100 coin

Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, visited Elizabeth MacRory at Seabank Residential Home to deliver a commemorative coin in recognition of her 100th birthday which took place in June.

The specially designed coins will be presented to all residents of the Borough who celebrate their 100th birthday in 2021, Northern Ireland’s centenary year. The unique memento features Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Coat of Arms on one side and ‘NI 100’ branding on the reverse,

Councillor Holmes said: “This was my first centenary presentation as Mayor, and it was a privilege to meet Elizabeth and mark her 100th birthday during this centenary year in this way.

Centenary coin recipient Elizabeth MacRory receives her presentation from the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes along with her friend Jean Burgess and Amanda Duncan (Manager at Seabank Residential Home in Portrush)

“I want to offer her my warmest best wishes on this happy occasion and as a Council we are very pleased to be able to recognise our oldest residents as part of our varied NI 100 programme which takes place throughout 2021.”

The civic gift scheme is open to all people, organisations and businesses who celebrate their 100th birthday between January 1, 021 and December 31, 2021.