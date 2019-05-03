Emotional Leavers’ Mass at Loreto College

Year 14 students – the class of 2019 – and their parents celebrated the end of seven happy years at Loreto College in Coleraine with the teaching staff of the school at a special Mass held on the evening of May 2, celebrated by Father Raymond McCullagh.

The theme of the Mass was Time Of Your Life inspired by the idea that the students were now continuing their journey into adult life, following all the many wonderful times they had had while growing up and at school.

The 2019 Loreto College Heads of School pictured at the Leavers' Mass: Dara McGoldrick (Deputy Head Boy), Sian Donaghy (Deputy Head Girl), Fionnuala Keane (Head Girl) and D�nal Close (Head Boy).

A school spokesperson said: “The Mass celebrated the friendship the students (and their teachers) have shared, something which, it is hoped, is not to be left behind as the students close the classroom doors for the last time.

“As the students finish timetabled lessons and face the challenges of the A Level examinations, the evening was an opportunity to reflect on happy memories, with laughter, tears, song and prayer.

“There were deeply moving and uplifting speeches from Head Girl Fionnuala Keane, Head Boy Dónal Close, Head of Year 14 Mrs Oonah McEwan and College Principal Mr Michael James.

“Musical contributions from a group of talented singers and instrumentalists, including a song written especially for the event by student Zara Leese, lent a tone of emotional reflection to the evening, which was a wonderful affirmation of the Class of 2019 and their special and utterly unique contribution to the life of Loreto College.”

The 2019 Loreto College Sports Captains pictured at the Leavers' Mass: Niamh Carr, Cait Passmore, Finn McEwan, Molly Canning and Danny Burns.

