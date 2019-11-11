Exam triumph for Loreto College students

Two students from Loreto College Coleraine have been recognised among the very top students achieving A* grades in last summer’s CCEA A Level examinations.

At A Level, Fionnuala Keane was placed first in GCE Economics, while Cabrina Farren was placed second in GCE Food and Nutrition. This was a remarkable double achievement for both students: two years ago, Fionnuala Keane was placed first in CCEA GCSE Economics, while Cabrina Farren was placed joint second in GCSE Home Economics.

At Loreto College’s Senior Prizegiving in September, both students were acknowledged among the school’s top A Level achievers; Fionnuala was acknowledged for her role as Head Girl 2018-2019 while Cabrina was awarded with the prize for Outstanding Contribution to the Loreto Ethos.

Both Fionnuala and Cabrina have embarked upon their university studies. Fionnala is reading Economics at Queen’s University Belfast while Cabrina is reading Medicine, also at Queen’s University Belfast.

Both students will be presented with awards from CCEA in their Celebrating Excellence Awards event. Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, congratulated Fionnauala and Cabrina and the members of the Economics and Home Economics departments on these wonderful achievements, on behalf of all the staff and students of the College.