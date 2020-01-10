Exciting line up of talent for Sing Gospel concerts

Ballymoney based ‘Sing Gospel’ choir concerts this year will support four charities.

The choir will perform concerts in Portstewart Baptist Church on January 25 and The Diamond Hall at Ulster University Coleraine on February 1 and will raise funds for CHEERS Youth Centre Ballymoney, International Friends, Life Changers and Open Doors.

And the ‘Sing Gospel’ choir will be accompanied by some of the best young local and national talent.

Ian Hanna, Sing Gospel’s Music Director has recruited Yasmin Walker, Sophie Shiels, the McCook singers and Angela Ifonlaja to accompany the 100 voice choir.

Yasmin is a classically trained singer and a music graduate from the University of Aberdeen. She is currently a singing teacher at MORE Performing Arts School in Coleraine. She teaches classical singing, musical theatre and drama and is the Musical Director of their youth theatre preparing to perform Chicago at the Riverside Theatre in April.

Like Yasmin, Magherafelt singer Sophie has been singing since childhood. She continued to develop her career at Ulster University where she gained her degree in music. She performs at many events locally and while at university had the opportunity to sing for former US president Bill Clinton. She currently teaches singing at The Causeway School of Music in Coleraine.

The name of Angela Ifonlaja may not be familiar locally but Angela has a long pedigree as a gospel singer, song writer and recording artist. Married to the Pastor of a church in Belfast she works in Youth and Community work especially with ethnic minority groups. Angela released her first album in 2017 which is full of high energy worship songs performed by her unique voice.

Cherith, Warren and Hannah McCook are part of the well-known McCook musical family involved in their church music and performing at many venues throughout the area. The three siblings sang with Sing Gospel some years ago and bring energy and enthusiasm as they sing.

‘Sing Gospel’ concerts have been sold out in previous years and so buy your tickets early to avoid disappointment. Tickets available from RH Gault, Church Street Ballymoney, Practically Perfect and Causeway School of Music both on Railway Road in Coleraine.