Family home with countryside views

This family home, finished and maintained to the highest of standards, is located on a spacious mature site with outstanding views over the surrounding countryside.

This detached property, which is in excellent decorative order throughout, features four bedrooms - two ensuite, three and a half receptions and a detached double garage and store/fitness room, offering any potential purchaser more than ample accommodation.

The property has a Kitchen/Dining/Snug

Accommodation comprises: a spacious entrance hall with Travertine natural stone flooring, understairs storage and cloaks comprising WC and wash hand basin; a (19’7 x 14’7) lounge with features including a multi fuel stove, feature fireplace, and glass panelled oak door leading to a (12’4 x 12’4) sunroom with French doors leading to spacious paved patio area: a (19’7 x 14’8) family room with multi fuel stove with feature marble surround and marble hearth; a (21’10 x 15’8) Kitchen/Dining/Snug, fully fitted with features including an extensive range of eye and low level real wood oak shaker style units, glass display cabinets, wine rack, 40mm granite worktops, integrated dishwasher and French doors leading to paved patio area; and, a (9’9 x 8’9) utility room with features including eye and low level real wood oak shaker style units, stainless steel sink unit, 40mm granite worktops.

First floor accommodation comprises: a spacious landing area with door leading to balcony area with stunning views overlooking the surrounding countryside: a (14’8 x 12’5) bedroom with walk in wardrobe, access to ensuite; a (14’8 x 12’5) bedroom with ensuite; a (15’8 x 10’9) bedroom; a bedroom (15’8 x 10’9, to widest points); a bathroom with suite including shower cubicle, corner Jacuzzi bath with telephone hand shower attachment, WC, and wash hand basin.

External features include: extensive gardens to front, side and rear laid in lawn with spacious paved patio area all fully enclosed by fencing and mature hedging.

*14A Crevolea Road,

A family home finished and maintained to the highest of standard

Blackhill,

Coleraine

O/O £349,950

Agent: Daniel Henry Coleraine: 028 7035 3777