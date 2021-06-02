Farm Families Health Checks coming to Armoy
The Farm Families Health Checks team say they are delighted to have received so much support since recommencing the Livestock Markets.
Christina Faulkner who is the Farm Families Health Checks Programme Co-Ordinator said: “We have been very busy carrying out health checks since the markets re-opened.
“The Markets are busy and clients have made us feel very welcome and are happy to follow social distancing and infection control measures to keep everyone safe.
“Men’s Health week is coming up on June 14 and this has a focus on getting men to become more aware of health problems they may have or develop.
“We would encourage everyone to visit us to have a health check carried out and to get to know their numbers and what small steps they can take to improve their health.”
Look out for Christina Faulkner and Helen McAuley at Armoy Mart on June 28 at 6pm.