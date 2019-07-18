First day success for Open visitors!
It’s been a rough start for Rory McIlroy and a frustrating end for Graeme McDowell but as the first day comes to an end...Portrush is still definitely a-live!
Here are a selection of pictures taken as Portrush ‘opens’ it’s doors to the world!
Pictured at the Live at The 148th Open held in Portrush
Freelance
Chloe St John with the Big Heads at the Live at The 148th Open held in Portrush
Freelance
Harry and Ashley with the big heads at the Live at The 148th Open held in Portrush
Freelance
Mayor Sean Bateson and Sam McClenaghan try their swing at the Live at The 148th Open held in Portrush
Freelance
