Food, drama and a love of Seamus Heaney poetry

A love of food and a passion for theatre are being combined for a unique event to be staged in Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart in February.

Portstewart’s own Big Telly Theatre Company has teamed up with its neighbour celebrity chef Paula McIntyre for two shows of local food and theatre inspired by their love of the work of Seamus Heaney.

‘Across the Threshold’ is a unique culinary and theatrical journey.

A winter’s evening performance of home-grown warmth exploring the sensual connections between taste, smell, memory and storytelling.

The theatre performance style is sparse, intimate and evocative - the audience ‘sharing’ delicious light bites prepared by Paula on the evening, alongside conversation and enjoyment of Heaney’s extraordinary depictions of landscape, belonging, the domestic and the epic.

Two short plays directed by Zoe from Big Telly, form the literary backbone of this unique event. Originally from the 2007 Big Telly production of ‘Bog People’, writer Nicola McCartney’s scripts weave intricate portrayals of the humanity and the landscape so beautifully and painfully captured by Heaney’s work.

Along with Paula’s culinary showmanship celebrating the unique Northern Irish provenance of soda bread, seaweed butter and more, Across the Threshold is an entertaining display for all the senses.

Don’t miss this special one-off celebration event of Northern Irish food, literature and heritage - and a warming sloe gin on arrival, of course.

Ticket price is £20 and includes theatre, readings and tasters of freshly prepared food and drink to enjoy and share.

The venue is Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, with shows at 5p and 8pm on Saturday, February 15.

For more details about the event, contact Big Telly Theatre Company on 028 70 836 473.

Tickets available at Eventbrite (8pm) https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/heaney-inspired-across-the-threshold-tickets-84597656869

and (5pm) https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/across-the-threshold-a-taste-of-heaney-tickets-85244206717

For further information, check out the website https://www.flowerfield.org/events