Friends take leap of faith - literally - for charities

A group of friends from Coleraine and Articlave recently took a literal leap of faith to raise money for two charities close to their hearts.

The group - Leroy Dempster, Zara Kelly, Demi McKee, Ben McCauley, Jonny Johnston, Gemma Campbell and Chris Law - completed a skydive from 10,000 in Garvagh last week.

The skydivers with a representative from the Chest Heart and Stroke Association

They were raising money for Macmillan Cancer Care and Chest Heart and Stroke.

Leroy Dempster told the Times: “It was a really successful day and so far, a total of £3,260 has been raised, that’s £1,630 for each charity with donations still coming in.

“The representatives of Macmillian Cancer informed us that the money we raised is going to the new Macmillian Cancer Centre in Altnagelvin Hospital.

“We are all so grateful and appreciative for everyone’s support and donations to these very worthy causes.”