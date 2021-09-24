Funding for school breakfast clubs
School breakfast clubs in the Causeway Coast and Glens area could get their hands on a £1,000 cash windfall to help support their vital work.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 9:20 am
The grant, available from cereal giant Kellogg’s, can be used by schools to invest in any aspect of their breakfast clubs, from equipment and food to volunteer pay and learning materials.
Schools can apply by visiting: www.kelloggs.co.uk/breakfastclubgrants.
Kellogg’s supports more than 4,000 schools.