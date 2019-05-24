Gerry auctions off the charity lot you just ‘GoT’ to have!

Game of Thrones producers have donated some incredible items to Save the Children NI, to be auctioned off at their Centenary Ball on June 1 at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast.

The memorabilia was gifted to Save the Children by VFX Supervisor on the show Joe Bauer who lived and worked in Belfast for over five years.

The first lot includes a branded water bottle, a jacket which was specially commissioned for the show as an end of series 8 “wrap” gift for the cast and crew.

Also up for auction is a Grey Worm figurine, signed by the actor who plays the role, Jacob Anderson and a complete script signed by Aidan Gillen, Charles Dance, Maisie Williams,, Conleth Hill, Kit Harrington, Jack Gleeson, Emilia Clarke, John Bradley, Lena Heady, Peter Dinklage, Jerome Flynn, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Iain Glen and others.

Email bids to gfmcafee@me.com or text/call 07860474956.