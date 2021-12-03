Gettys join forces with star Ricky Skaggs
Ballybogey’s world renowned hymnwriters, Keith and Kristyn Getty, have released their new single “Brightest and Best” - a duet with Grammy award-winning singer Ricky Skaggs on the iconic Christmas hymn.
Following the recent release of their new album, “Confessio – Irish American Roots”, the new song has been arranged with the signature Getty’s sound, with Skaggs lending his musical mastery to the classic.
The two artists previously performed a special rendition of “Brightest and Best” at the Kennedy Centre, with Keith and Kristyn Getty immediately falling in love with Skaggs’ haunting rendition of the hymn.
The Gettys are embarking on their annual Sing! An Irish Christmas tour which includes a spot at New York City’s Carnegie Hall.
This year’s tour will feature seven brand-new songs from the talented hymnwriters, along with many of the traditional Christmas carols fans have come to know and love. Their festive special will be broadcast to millions on the BBC and Trinity Broadcasting Network over the Christmas period.
Keith Getty OBE, said: “We were so thrilled to have Ricky at the Kennedy Centre for the spine tingling moment of performing ‘Brightest and Best’, and are even more honoured to have recorded it as a single with him.”
Grammy award-winning country performer and composer, Ricky Skaggs, said: “I really love this song, ‘Brightest and Best.’ It says so much about the Lord Jesus coming to us as a baby. How the world changed from that day forward. Getting to sing it with Kristyn Getty was a real joy for me. She’s one of my favourite singers.”