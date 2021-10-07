Gillian’s marathon effort for Olive Branch

Gillian Kelly (right) who ran the Belfast Marathon in under four hours in aid of the Olive Branch mental health counselling service in Coleraine. Gillian, who raised £1,150 for the charity, is pictured with counsellor Deirdre Walford

Gillian Kelly visited the offices of the Olive Branch mental health counselling service in Coleraine to present £1,150 to counsellor Deirdre Walford.

The Olive Branch was founded in November 2017 by Alan Mulholland and Leoné Paul.

Alan wanted to give anybody suffering with their mental health free of charge counselling with a more ‘casual-over-clinical’ touch.

With the Olive Branch, no appointment is necessary and you do not have to be referred by a doctor.

The Olive Branch said: “We believe that delivering the help exactly at the point when needed is most effective.

“Everybody is welcome. Over 16’s only.”

With two well-established offices in Coleraine and Magherafelt, the Olive Branch recently expanded its reach and opened a third office in Ballymena.

The charity is always fundraising and is planning a Spooktacular Hallowe’en Tractor Run on Saturday, October 30.

The Tractor Run takes places at Strain Engineering’s yard, 71 Ballynease Road, Bellaghy, BT44 8NX, starting at 10.30am.

Entry price is £20 and light refreshments will be provided.

To register interest, please visit the Olive Branch’s Facebook page and leave your name.